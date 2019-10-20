'Fair play to Levein': Hearts fans react to 1-1 draw with Rangers
Hearts fans have their say on social media after the hosts earn themselves a point against former league leaders Rangers.
@RFBorthwick: "Michael Smith remains our best player. I absolutely love the guy."
@Jamie_Jambo: "Class scenes when we follow up a half decent performance with a 3-0 defeat in Livingston next week."
@meestah_sahmon: "How did that protest go?"
@Keir_7: "Well played, he got the tactics & formation spot on. He needs to get this level of performance out the players far more often now."
@KGScotland: "Good result well done lads."
@SGetcha: "Blood doesn’t show on a Maroon jersey, but sweat does That level of effort is required every week, it should be a given but far too often its not. The player’s have let the manager down too often."
@JemmaCarlin: "Smith, Berra, Whelan and Uche [clapping emoji]"
@Calvin_Young_: "Sean Clare. Best game in a Hearts jersey. There it’s been said."
@eckauskas: "Every single player can walk off today knowing they gave everything they had. But [Clare], Berra, Whelan and Smith were different gravy."
@sbegbie1874: "I know Smith and Uche will be praised and rightly so but Berra played with confidence and I didn't feel nervous at all with him on the ball."
@Loveofthegame19: "Smith and Uche outstanding today. Tough game for wee Hickey, will maybe calm a little bit of the hype."