Falkirk sign Hearts winger Lewis Moore on loan

Hearts winger Lewis Moore has joined Falkirk on loan until January.

The 21-year-old is seeking to gain more first-team experience and will go straight into manager Ray McKinnon's squad for Saturday's League One match against Dumbarton.

He previously spent full seasons on loan at Cowdenbeath and Forfar. Falkirk see him as a key player for their campaign. "Lewis is probably the final piece of the jigsaw if you like in terms of building our squad," explained McKinnon on the club website.

"He can operate anywhere on the left side and, whilst he is predominantly an attacking player, he can also play left-back which is very important as we are a little short of options in that area.

"We watched Lewis for Forfar last season and were very impressed by what we saw. He’s at a good age and comes to us with a fair amount of experience having started a number of matches for Hearts’ first team and having also played over 70 games in League One and League Two in recent years with Cowdenbeath and Forfar."