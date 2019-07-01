Former Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty could be set for adventure in Middle East

Kyle Lafferty is a target for clubs in both Qatar and Saudi Arabia, according to Sunday Life.

The former Hearts striker has been told he's surplus to requirements at Rangers after an unimpressive season following his move from Tynecastle.

Former Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty.

The Northern Irishman made the switch to Ibrox for a six-figure fee last August but managed just six goals in limited playing time under manager Steven Gerrard.

It now looks like he could be given the chance to receive a huge pay packet from a club in the Middle East.

Cypriot sides AEL Limassol and Apollon Limassol are also said to be interested in the 31-year-old.

Lafferty was a fans favourite during his one year at Tynecastle, netting 19 goals in all competitions.

