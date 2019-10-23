Gary Mackay: Hearts won't tolerate racism towards Rangers' Alfredo Morelos if it is proven

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos celebrates in front of the Gorgie Road Stand

That is exactly how it should be at any football club, so I hope there is no substance to this Alfredo Morelos racism claim.

Morelos celebrated scoring for Rangers right in front of the home supporters, just in front of where I was sitting, and there would have been things shouted at him.

I really hope there weren’t any racist comments made to him. When I look at the players we have had at Hearts over the years, we have been as multicultural and supportive a group as any fans in the country. I would be disappointed if anything occurred on Sunday.

It is a delicate issue for the club to handle but we all know nobody at Tynecastle would tolerate any such abuse of any player.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Edinburgh News, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club are following the correct protocol and you applaud them for that. I would be disappointed and extremely surprised if there were supporters who were racist towards Morelos.

After he scored and given how he chose to mark the moment, some Hearts fans might have been loud and aggressive towards him.

That is probably to be expected when you remember he was taunting the Hearts supporters by celebrating in front of them. There is always going to be a response, and it isn’t going to be the best response when your team has just conceded a goal.

He goaded the fans but there is a line you can’t cross and I’m sure our supporters are well aware of that.

Celebrating in front of rivals fans always causes controversy and it is a shame that this issue has arisen after what was a decent game.

Hearts achieved a good result and a platform to build confidence after a difficult start to the season.

Rangers, of course, have designs on the title but I reckon they met their match on the day.