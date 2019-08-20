Glenn Whelan makes his bow as a strong Hearts reserves side defeat St Mirren

Glenn Whelan made his first appearance in a Hearts shirt as he helped the Jambos defeat St Mirren 3-1 in a Reserve League match.

The midfielder was part of a strong Jambos side - including several first-team players such as Bobby Burns, Oliver Bozanic, Jamie Brandon, Harry Cochrane and Anthony McDonald - that put the Buddies to the sword at Oriam.

Despite the visitors taking the lead through Lewis Jamieson, Hearts roared back in the second half and scored three times through Euan Henderson, Anthony McDonald and Connor Smith.

Hearts: Silva, Brandon, Burns, Baur, Petkov, Whelan, Bozanic, Cochrane, Henderson, McDonald, Moore.