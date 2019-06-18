Hearts 21st century XI - Vote for the left-back

The Evening News is putting together the best Hearts XI of the 21st century, and we are asking for the fans to vote.

The goalkeeper and right-back have already been decided and are set to be joined by a high-quality left-back.

Hearts fans have witnessed two of the best players to have turned out in the position, while the other options aren't to be sniffed at.

It will likely be a two-way battle between Gary Naysmith and Takis Fyssas.

Find out the results tomorrow with centre-back voting to begin later this week.

