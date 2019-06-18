Hearts and Hibs among clubs keen on MK Dons striker Chuks Aneke

Chuks Aneke is a transfer target for Hearts and Hibs, as well as a host of clubs south of the Border, according to reports.

The former Arsenal youngster hit 19 goals for MK Dons last season, and has emerged as a possible target for Barnsley, Hull, Portsmouth and Wigan as well as the Capital rivals.

The London-born player, who is around 6ft 3in tall, started his career with the Gunners as a seven-year-old, and at one point rejected an approach from Barcelona to remain with Arsenal.

Capped by England at Under-16, Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 level, there were rumours Aneke was going to declare for Nigeria, but nothing transpired.

Aneke, 25, only made one appearance in red and white, in a 3-1 League Cup win over Shrewsbury in 2011. He was farmed out on loan to Stevenage and Preston North End before back-to-back loan spells with Crewe Alexandra, bagging 24 goals and 14 assists in 82 games for the Railwaymen.

Arsenal released the striker in 2014 after 13 years, and he signed a permanent deal with Zulte Waregem. He hit six goals in 50 appearances across two injury-hit seasons for the Belgians, and left to join MK Dons in 2016.

Over three seasons Aneke has netted 33 goals and registered 15 assists for the Dons, but he is a free agent this summer and is already attracting a lot of attention.