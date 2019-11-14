Hearts begin manager interviews - with more planned

Stuart McCall

Hearts have interviewed Stuart McCall, Jack Ross and Steve Cotterill for their managerial vacancy so far.

The Edinburgh club are conducting talks after sacking Craig Levein and plan to speak with other potential candidates before the weekend.

Ross is also the leading contender to replace Paul Heckingottom at Hibs after interviewing for the manager's post at Easter Road. That appointment is expected to be confirmed in the next few days.

McCall, Ross and Cotterill all held talks with Tynecastle officials this week but the Hearts owner Ann Budge is in no rush to make any decision as she explores every option.

She is content to leave interim manager Austin MacPhee in charge whilst doing due diligence on prospective new coaches.

Budge will also recruit a sporting director but it remains to be seen which position she fills first.

McCall, Ross and Cotterill are all out of work since leaving English Football League clubs Scunthorpe United, Sunderland and Birmingham City respectively.