Hearts boss Craig Levein explains what makes Aaron Hickey so special

Craig Levein described Hearts teenager Aaron Hickey as the most naturally two-footed player he has seen.

The 17-year-old made his debut as a right-back at Aberdeen in May and has since gone on to deliver some sensational performances at left-back.

“The thing about him is that he can play left-back and right-back and you wouldn’t know if he’s left footed or right footed,” said the manager. “I’ve never seen a player as comfortable on both sides which in the full-back position makes him helluva valuable because he can play both. We can play Michael Smith at left-back but he loses something. I’ve never seen a player like Aaron who can go to one or the other and it doesn’t faze him in the slightest.

“He is genuinely the most two-footed I’ve ever seen. When he came in, the coaches didn’t even know - some of them thought he was right footed, some thought he was left footed.”

Hickey will return to the starting line-up against Stenhousemuir tomorrow night after being rested away to Cowdenbeath last week.