Hearts boss Craig Levein explains what makes Aaron Hickey so special

Aaron Hickey showed his class in the Scottish Cup final
Aaron Hickey showed his class in the Scottish Cup final
0
Have your say

Craig Levein described Hearts teenager Aaron Hickey as the most naturally two-footed player he has seen.

The 17-year-old made his debut as a right-back at Aberdeen in May and has since gone on to deliver some sensational performances at left-back.

“The thing about him is that he can play left-back and right-back and you wouldn’t know if he’s left footed or right footed,” said the manager. “I’ve never seen a player as comfortable on both sides which in the full-back position makes him helluva valuable because he can play both. We can play Michael Smith at left-back but he loses something. I’ve never seen a player like Aaron who can go to one or the other and it doesn’t faze him in the slightest.

“He is genuinely the most two-footed I’ve ever seen. When he came in, the coaches didn’t even know - some of them thought he was right footed, some thought he was left footed.”

Hickey will return to the starting line-up against Stenhousemuir tomorrow night after being rested away to Cowdenbeath last week.