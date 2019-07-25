Hearts boss Craig Levein has say on move for former striker Kyle Lafferty

Hearts boss Craig Levein has ruled out a move for former striker Kyle Lafferty.

READ MORE: Craig Levein gives update on Hearts striker Conor Washington

Craig Levein has ruled out a move for former Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty. Picture: SNS

The Northern Irishman had his Rangers contract cancelled by mutual termination on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old re-joined the Ibrox club from Hearts last summer for a six-figure fee after scoring 20 goals in a spell which lasted just over a year.

However, despite the club's wastefulness in front of goal in the Betfred Cup, Levein is confident in his crop of forwards, ruling out a move for Lafferty.

"I believe in the strikers we’ve got and that they’ll score goals," he said after Hearts defeated Stenhousemuir 2-1 at Tynecastle.

"Once we get Naismith and Walker up to speed as well I’m not worried about that side of things.

"It may sound a bit silly when we missed 35 or 40 chances in three games so far but that will come good.

"So no, not for now."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard noted Lafferty's physical qualities but laid out the "brutal truth" that the player didn't do enough to stay at Ibrox.

“You’d need ask Kyle the question as to why it hasn’t panned out for him," he said.

"He’s a big, physical presence up front. But for whatever reason it hasn’t worked out. We believe he had the opportunities. Kyle is a good player, we have seen him do well throughout his career.

"But you and I know both know showing in glimpses for Rangers isn’t enough. That’s the brutal truth."