Hearts boss Craig Levein provides injury update - including Peter Haring boost but Steven Naismith blow

Hearts boss Craig Levein revealed Steven Naismith won't feature against Aberdeen in the Betfred Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.

Speaking after the 2-1 win over Hibs at Easter Road on Sunday, the manager delivered an injury update on a number of key players.

There was good news for Peter Haring, Jamie Walker and John Souttar. On the other hand it wasn't so positive for Steven Naismith who missed the derby.

"Two or three weeks until he (Naismith) is back," Levein said. "We just decided to take him back out of training to let the whole thing (hamstring issue) settle down.

"Peter Haring was here today so he's back in the fold and won't be long before he is back. Jamie Walker is getting better, won't be long before he is back, Naisy will be another couple of weeks. Ben Garuccio's getting better, John Souttar is improving as well.

He added: "Getting Mick Smith back in the team was a big thing for us today. His calmness in defence was very helpful.

"When we get the others back into the team as well there will be real competition for places. Hopefully we can climb the table and get to where we need to be."

