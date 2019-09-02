Hearts deadline day latest: Clubs show interest in Jambos players as deadline approaches

Hearts have had a quiet final day of the transfer window but clubs are showing interest in some of their players.



Unlike previous deadline days, Tynecastle Park has been a relatively tranquil place so far and that is unlikely to change as the hours tick away towards midnight.

Hearts officials are not anticipating any new arrivals, although there remains a chance one or two players will leave.

A number of Scottish clubs have expressed interest in loan deals for younger squad members like striker Aidan Keena and midfielder Bobby Burns. Veteran forward Steven MacLean is also being monitored.

Both Keena and Burns went on loan this time last year to Dunfermline and Livingston respectively but returned to Riccarton early in January. MacLean, 37, has made four Betfred Cup appearances this season but was not involved in any of Hearts' four league fixtures.

Having signed Craig Halkett, Conor Washington, Jamie Walker, Steven Naismith, Loic Damour, Glenn Whelan and Joel Pereira (on loan), management at Riccarton are content with the squad at their disposal.