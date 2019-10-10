Hearts expect to strengthen squad as injured players return
Hearts manager Craig Levein says his squad will strengthen significantly over the coming weeks as players return from injury.
Steven Naismith and Peter Haring could both potentially return in time for Rangers’ visit to Tynecastle on Sunday week.
Jamie Walker, John Souttar, Conor Washington, Craig Halkett, Ben Garuccio, Craig Wighton, Euan Henderson and Uche Ikpeazu are also currently sidelined and Hearts are eager for a reprieve soon.
“For the Rangers game I’m quite confident that Naisy will be back, providing everything goes well with his recovery,” said Levein. “The other one who would be most advanced would be Peter. He’s back training, not with us but back on the grass and doing quite a lot so I’d be hopeful that he can make a difference.
“At this moment in time we need everybody. Having too many good players isn’t something that currently worries me, but it might be something in the next six weeks that becomes something. I hope it does.
“It is a strong squad [with everyone fit]. I can pick the best players but you want to be picking the best players who are fit, in form with game time under their belt, who are up to speed and sharp in their mind. Then it’s a really good starting XI and 18, 19 players. I want to get to that point and I think that’ll make things a bit easier for us.”