Hearts face pre-season meeting with former Hibs manager Colin Calderwood

Hearts will face former Hibs manager Colin Calderwood next month when they take on Cambridge United.

The pre-season friendly will take place behind closed doors on July 20 during United's tour of Scotland. They will also face Rangers Reserves during a five-day stint stay at the Scotland National Training Centre in Largs.

Calderwood managed Hearts' Edinburgh rivals Hibs for 13 months between October 2010 and November 2011. He was appointed head coach of English League Two side Cambridge last December.

The match with Hearts could see the Tynecastle Park striker Uche Ikpeazu line up against his former club. It comes right in the middle of Hearts' Betfred Cup campaign so it remains to be seen how many first-team regulars take part.

Supporters will not be able to see that game as it is behind closed doors but the Rangers Reserves friendly on July 16 will be open to the public.