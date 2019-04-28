Hearts fans disrupt minute’s applause for Celtic legend Billy McNeill at Edinburgh derby

A section of the Hearts support at the Edinburgh derby with Hibs on Sunday failed to respect a minute’s applause held in memory of legendary Celtic captain Billy McNeill.

The 42 Scottish league teams honoured the European Cup-winning skipper across the country over the weekend, including at Easter Road, but a number of travelling fans housed in the South Stand disrupted the tribute with singing towards the end of the minute’s applause.

The disruption was met by loud jeering and booing from the home support at the end of the 60 seconds.

Fans hit out at the disruption on social media, accusing the disruptive supporters of a “lack of class” and branding it “disgraceful” and “disgusting”.

A pyrotechnic device was also set off by Hearts fans at Easter Road while images showed visiting fans holding up broken seats in the lower section of the South Stand.

Hearts owner Ann Budge has already taken strong action to try and curb disorder among Jambos fans, and closed a section of Tynecastle’s Wheatfield Stand for the final few matches of the 2018/19 season after unsavoury incidents at the last Edinburgh derby in Gorgie.