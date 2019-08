Hearts forward Dario Zanatta has joined Partick Thistle on a two-year contract.



The Canadian was not part of the first-team plans at Tynecastle Park and has moved on after four years there.

The 22-year-old Canada youth internationalist joined Hearts in summer 2015 after leaving Vancouver Whitecaps. He was unable to establish a regular first-team place and spent time on loan at Queen's Park, Raith Rovers and, most recently, Alloa Athletic.