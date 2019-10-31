Hearts' Foundation Plaza defaced with 'Levein out' message to Ann Budge

Hearts boss Craig Levein came in for severe criticism following Hearts' 1-0 loss at St Johnstone on Wednesday evening.

The visiting fans who travelled to Perth made their feelings known loud and clear with Christophe Berra's own goal handing the home side the victory.

The chant of 'Craig Levein, we want you to go' echoed from the away support as they witnessed their side slump to second bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership on goal difference after another anaemic attacking display.

The Tynecastle manager said he understands the fans' anger in his post-match press conference.

In the aftermath of the defeat a message appeared for the Hearts board on Foundation Plaza outside the Main Stand at Tynecastle.

'Levein out' was graffitied on tiles outside the reception.

It was the same place where fans had protested against Levein following the 3-2 defeat to Motherwell earlier in the season.

Craig Levein has come in for severe criticism from Hearts fans. Picture: SNS

While many fans may agree with the actual message the delivery has not gone across well with some supporters.

Fan blog account Hearts Rant tweeted: "Mindless, idiotic vandalism. I’m as angry as anyone about the inaction from this board when it comes to Levein. There are many ways to ensure our voice is heard - this is not one of them!"

@markmacleod1874 posted: "This is an absolute disgrace and a total disregard to the hard work Ann Budge and all the FOH contributors make. By all means protest through voice or banners but vandalism of the club is pure idiocy."

@Broughty1954 noted: "Just means hearts have to spend money to get it cleaned up."