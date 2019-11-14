Hearts hold interviews with three managers to replace Craig Levein - more planned

The Edinburgh club are conducting interviews after sacking Craig Levein and plan to speak with other potential candidates before the weekend.

McCall, Ross and Cotterill all held talks with Tynecastle officials this week but owner Ann Budge is in no rush to make an appointment.

She is content to leave interim manager Austin MacPhee in charge whilst doing due diligence on prospective new coaches.

Stuart McCall has been interviewed for the vacant Hearts managerial position. Picture: SNS

Budge will also recruit a sporting director but it remains to be seen which position she fills first.

McCall, Ross and Cotterill are all out of work since leaving English Football League clubs Scunthorpe United, Sunderland and Birmingham City respectively.

They are keen to get back into management and believe they can restore Hearts' fortunes if given the opportunity.