Hearts in advanced talks to sign two new midfielders

Hearts are working on deals to sign the Cardiff City midfielder Loic Damour and the Ireland internationalist Glenn Whelan.

The Edinburgh club want to strengthen their midfield with two new additions and are in advanced talks with both Damour and Whelan.

A season-long loan has been proposed for Damour, the 28-year-old Frenchman who is surplus to requirements at Cardiff. The English Championship side are happy to let him leave if he can agree terms with Hearts.

Whelan, 35, is a free agent after leaving Aston Villa and has been offered a one-year contract by Hearts. He is currently mulling over the chance to move to Scotland having spent his entire career in England, where his family are based.

Both players would add significant experience to the first-team squad at Tynecastle Park. Talks with Damour and Whelan remain ongoing ahead of Saturday's Premiership match against Ross County.