Hearts keeping tabs on Raith Rovers attacker Kieron Bowie
Hearts are monitoring the progress of highly-regarded Raith Rovers attacker Kieron Bowie.
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 11:20 am
Tynecastle management have watched the 17-year-old and will continue to keep an eye on him following a promising breakthrough at Stark’s Park in which he has scored four goals in 17 appearances - 11 as a starter - since making his debut as a 16-year-old in February.
Bowie has played predominantly out wide for Rovers but is expected to develop into a central striker.
A boyhood Raith fan, he was rewarded with a new contract in the summer which commits him to his hometown club until 2022.