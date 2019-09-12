Hearts kid Bobby Burns set for move to Australia with Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets have opened talks with Hearts about the possibility of taking Bobby Burns on a season-long loan, the Evening News can reveal.

The 19-year-old has featured just once this season - in the Betfred Cup victory over Cowdenbeath - and Hearts are keen to get the youngster regular first-team football.

Bobby Burns could be set for a move down under.

Burns spent the first half of last season out on loan at Livingston, where he made eight appearances before returning to Tynecastle in January.

The Northern Irishman has played nine times for the Jam Tarts since joining from Glenavon in the summer of 2018.

The A-League season doesn't begin until 11 October as the Jets look to strengthen for a run at their first title since 2008.