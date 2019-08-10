Hearts manager Craig Levein gives an update on striker Steven Naismith's injury and Glenn Whelan talks

Hearts striker Steven Naismith was substituted as a precaution during half-time in the 0-0 draw with Ross County.

The Scotland forward felt his hamstring tighten and manager Craig Levein opted not to risk using him after the interval.

"His hamstring was feeling a bit tight so I didn't want to take any risks," explained Levein. "I don't know if he will be okay for next week but, certainly, he came off before there were any major problems."

Hearts remain in talks with the Republic of Ireland midfielder Glenn Whelan, with Levein hopeful negotiations to bring him to Tynecastle Park will be concluded next week.

"I'm still working away on that. I will pick it up again at the beginning of the week. There is a possibility it might be done for next week and I'm working on another couple of things as well. I don't want to share that with you at the moment," he said.