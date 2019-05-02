Hearts manager Craig Levein won't risk Peter Haring against Kilmarnock

Peter Haring won't play for Hearts against Kilmarnock on Saturday as manager Craig Levein refuses to risk further aggravating the midfielder's groin injury.

An injection last week has eased inflammation in the area but Haring is still feeling pain and will be left out when the Ayrshire club visit Tynecastle Park.

Levein told the Evening News that he is reluctant to push the 25-year-old for fear of making the problem worse. Haring missed Hearts' last two games against Rangers and Hibs but won't be risked with the Scottish Cup final on the horizon later this month.

"I don't think he is going to be ready. He got that injection last week and it has settled down. It is better but there is still a little bit of pain," explained Levein. "I'm conscious that, if I push him just now, it might end up with him not making other games still to come. He won't be available for Saturday."

Teenagers Harry Cochrane and Connor Smith, who played from the start in the 1-1 at Easter Road, may not keep their places this weekend. "This game is different. We have to look at that," said Levein.

"My primary concern is trying to win the game so I will play what team I think suits this weekend's match. Whether Connor and Harry are involved in that, I'm not 100 per cent sure."