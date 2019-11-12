Hearts manager latest: Ex-Southampton manager enters the betting alongside Felix Magath and Neil Warnock

Nigel Adkins is in the betting to become the next Hearts boss. Picture: Getty

Speculation regarding my the next Hearts manager took a twist on Monday afternoon and then again into the evening.

As the Evening News reported, three-time Bundesliga winner Felix Magath has handed his application for the vacant managerial position.

There was further interest in who could be Craig Levein's successor when it was announced Neil Warnock had left Cardiff City by mutual consent.

The ex-Sheffield United boss has openly admitted his desire to manage either Hearts or Hibs in the past.

This has been reflected in the latest odds on the managers who are favourite to take up the Tynecastle hot seat.

While McBookie still have current interim boss Austin MacPhee has odds-on favourite at 8/11, Warnock and Magath have entered the betting high up, alongside ex-Southampton boss Nigel Adkins.

Adkins was most recently in charge of Hull City.

His departure from Southampton was big news in the Premier League. Having led them to promotion in 2012 he was replaced by Mauricio Pochettino 24 games into the season, a decision which was criticised by many.

Adkins is 10/1 for the job, while Magath is 8/1 and Warnock 7/1. Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson remains in contention as second favourite at 11/4.

Over the weekend Mark Hughes' name appeared on the list but the ex-Manchester City boss price has drifted to 20/1.

Reports this morning, touted Dougie Freedman and Graham Alexander as candidates for the job.