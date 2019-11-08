.

Hearts manager odds latest: How has the news Stephen Robinson is frontrunner for the Northern Ireland job altered the favourites - Roy Keane still in the running

Hearts fans are keen to see a new manager appointed sooner rather than later.

By Joel Sked
Friday, 8th November 2019, 11:19 am
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 11:22 am

Some amongst the support got a scare on Friday morning with reports that Derek Adams had been approached but he had already agreed to become Morecambe manager. There was also news regarding the favourite to replace Craig Levein. How is it reflected in the betting?

1. Tommy Wright

20/1. The St Johnstone boss is also in the running for the Northern Ireland job.

2. Robbie Neilson

20/1. The ex-Hearts boss is doing well with Dundee United.

3. Paulo Sergio

20/1. The Portuguese manager led Hearts to Scottish Cup success in 2012 and was keen on the job when Ian Cathro left.

4. Steven Pressley.

20/1. The ex-Hearts captain was on the shortlist before. Currently managing Carlisle United.

