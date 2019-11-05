Hearts manager odds latest: Strong favourite to replace Craig Levein but lots of big-name ex-Premier League managers
Hearts chairwoman Ann Budge has given any possible applicants for the vacant managerial position at Tynecastle until Friday to get their CV in.
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 2:23 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 3:53 pm
A strong favourite for the job has emerged amongst a field of candidates who are club legends, former Premier League managers or young coaches in Scotland. Budge said: "We have to compete with the top clubs in Scotland and to do that we want a very experienced and high profile manager." She also noted a desire to hire someone who will help develop young players. Scroll trough and see which names fall into those categories.