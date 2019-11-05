.

Hearts manager odds latest: Strong favourite to replace Craig Levein but lots of big-name ex-Premier League managers

Hearts chairwoman Ann Budge has given any possible applicants for the vacant managerial position at Tynecastle until Friday to get their CV in.

By Joel Sked
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 2:23 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 3:53 pm

A strong favourite for the job has emerged amongst a field of candidates who are club legends, former Premier League managers or young coaches in Scotland. Budge said: "We have to compete with the top clubs in Scotland and to do that we want a very experienced and high profile manager." She also noted a desire to hire someone who will help develop young players. Scroll trough and see which names fall into those categories.

1. Tommy Wright

20/1. Current St Johnstone boss.

2. Steven Pressley

20/1. Ex-Hearts ace. Now managing Carlisle United after time abroad.

3. Sam Allardyce

20/1. Out of a job since leaving Everton last year.

4. Robbie Neilson

20/1. Ex-Hearts boss has Dundee United top of the Championship.

