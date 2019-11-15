Hearts manager search moves to next stage after four candidates are interviewed

Hearts owner Ann Budge is interviewing for a new manager

Hearts' managerial search will move to the next stage after they interviewed Neil McCann, Stuart McCall, Jack Ross and Steve Cotterill for the job.

The Edinburgh club have spoken to a first round of candidates and are now preparing approaches for targets already employed elsewhere. Ross is already out of contention having verbally agreed to take charge of Hearts' city rivals, Hibs.

McCann last managed Dundee before being sacked in October 2018. McCall was dismissed by Scunthorpe United in March this year, Ross lost his job at Sunderland last month, whilst Cotterill has been unemployed since leaving Birmingham City in March 2018.

The above quartet were all on Hearts owner Ann Budge's "out-of-work" shortlist and she now plans to make formal approaches to speak with people at other clubs. One of those is the Motherwell manager, Stephen Robinson.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts would need permission from Fir Park to speak to the Northern Irishman and, were they to then offer him the manager's job, compensation would stretch into six figures. That money would not dissuade Budge.

She was one of three people on Hearts' interview panel this week, alongside coach Donald Park and a club lawyer. She wants an experienced replacement after sacking former manager Craig Levein two weeks ago but will not make a quick appointment.

Austin MacPhee is likely to remain as interim manager for the Premiership trip to Kilmarnock a week on Saturday. His temporary reign may even extend beyond that as Hearts are determined to explore many options to ensure they get the right man to succeed Levein.