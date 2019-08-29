Hearts midfielder Olly Lee targets goals after loan move to Gillingham

Hearts midfielder Olly Lee has joined Gillingham on loan until January - and instantly targeted goals in League One.



The 28-year-old travelled to Kent for a medical on Thursday morning and, provided international clearance arrives in time, could make his debut against Bolton Wanderers at Priestfield on Saturday.

The Gillingham manager Steve Evans has agreed to loan Lee from Hearts until after New Year and then review the situation. The Edinburgh club let the player leave at his request a year after he arrived at Tynecastle Park on a three-year contract from Luton Town.

Lee is now eager to play regularly and help Gillingham find the net. "It’s nice to be closer to home and I’m looking forward to enjoying my football," he told the club website. "I’m excited to be a part of what the club is trying to achieve.

"The gaffer was very encouraging when I spoke to him. I’m a mature player. I like to get on the ball, create goals and score goals."

Evans commented: "Olly has been outstanding during his time at both Luton and Hearts. He is attack-minded and can play on the right side of the diamond or at the top.

"He scored a cracker against Hibernian last season. I have an excellent relationship with Hearts boss Craig Levein and when he said he was available I quickly made contact.

"I’m absolutely delighted to have signed him as he had three or four other potential options in League One."

Lee made 41 appearances in maroon last season, scoring six goals and claiming 12 assists, but became frustrated after dropping out of the starting line-up in the second half of the campaign.