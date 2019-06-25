Hearts mourn passing of 'legendary' club photographer Ron MacNeill

Hearts have confirmed the sad passing of the club's photographer Ron MacNeill.

A hugely likeable figure around Tynecastle for many years, the club paid tribute to "lifelong Hearts fan" who was "part of the fabric".

A statement on the club's official website said: "An immensely popular figure, Ron was a well-known face at the club, attending both home and away matches for many years to snap the first team in action.

"From taking pictures at press conferences to capturing imagery of academy sides and the Women’s team, no job was too big or too small for Ron.

"A constant fixture in the Gorgie Suite at home games, Ron would go out of his way to photograph guests enjoying their afternoon out in hospitality, but not before “making the day” for hundreds of kids by taking pictures of the matchday mascots on the Tynecastle pitch.

"Part of the fabric of this club, Ron was a lifelong Hearts supporter and was present when the Jambos lifted the Scottish Cup back in 1956."

MacNeill had a special moment last year at the club's Player of the Year Awards when his "dedication and commitment to the club" was rewarded with the Doc Melvin Award.

The club added: "The thoughts of everyone at Hearts are with his wife Janice and all of Ron’s family and friends and this very difficult time."