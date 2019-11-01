Hearts new manager: Odds slashed as Roy Keane now second favourite to succeed Craig Levein

Manchester United legend Roy Keane is second favourite to become the next manager of Hearts, according to bookmakers Sky Bet.

Keane's odds have dropped significantly overnight as the ex-Celtic midfielder went from an unlikely outsider to 4/1.

The 48-year-old sits behind favourite Stephen Robinson at 11/10. The Motherwell boss was previously linked with the role last month.

Roy Keane during his time with Nottingham Forest.

Another former Old Trafford employee, David Moyes, is in third with odds of 6/1.

Hearts owner Ann Budge made the decision to relieve Craig Levein of his duties on Thursday after defeat to St Johnstone on Wednesday left the club joint-bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Levein will no longer continue as manager or director of football, though he will stay as an adviser to the board for the remainder of the season.

Budge is believed to be looking to make a swift appointment as she seeks for the right candidate to haul Hearts up the league table.