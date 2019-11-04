Hearts owner Ann Budge questions why she gave Craig Levein manager and DoF jobs

Hearts owner Ann Budge admits she has made mistakes

Ann Budge admits she will ask herself for a long time whether giving Craig Levein the director of football and manager jobs at Hearts was wrong.

The club owner conceded some of her appointments were mistakes as she spoke about the search for a new manager.

Levein was sacked last week after only five league wins in 2019, with Hearts sitting second-bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership. Budge wants a new sporting director as well as a first-team figurehead but will not allow one person to hold both roles again.

“I think not just on the football side, on the other side, I have made appointments that subsequently I have felt were the wrong appointments,” she admitted.

“However, if you are going to make a decision and be successful then you are going to make some mistakes.

“I don’t want to say I would do anything differently, but the whole question of whether I should have gone along with the suggestion of Craig doing both jobs, I think that is one I will ask myself for a long time.