Hearts' plan for Stephen Kingsley's injury - plus management's prediction for May
Head coach Steven Naismith talks in the aftermath of Saturday's Edinburgh derby
Hearts expect to learn an exact diagnosis and recovery time for Stephen Kingsley by the middle of this week. The defender was stretchered off late in the first half against Hibs on Saturday with a suspected groin problem. He will be sent for a scan if necessary.
Medical staff are unsure at this stage how long Kingsley will be missing but, with Alex Cochrane currently out due to an ankle issue, seeing another left-back sidelined would be a considerable blow for the Edinburgh club. They are also without fellow defenders Nathaniel Atkinson and Craig Halkett through different injuries at the moment.
Speaking to the Evening News, the Hearts head coach Steven Naismith explained the initial plan for Kingsley. "We probably won't know until around the middle of the week," he said. "He will get a scan if need be, if it's that sore. If he goes in and it's just tight, then maybe not. We will make those calls."
Naismith was frustrated seeing his team lose a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 in the Edinburgh derby. They lost both goals due to poor defending inside a 90-second spell in the second half. However, Naismith was encouraged by Hearts' display for much of the game. He is confident the overall performance level will serve Hearts well if maintained for the rest of the campaign.
"There is no point trying to kid on it's always perfect, because it isn't," he said. "Everybody looks back at their own performance. There are good and bad moments. Learning is the bigger picture. If we are sitting here in May having put in performances like Saturday's without the mistakes, then we are going to be in a really good place."