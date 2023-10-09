News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast

Hearts' plan for Stephen Kingsley's injury - plus management's prediction for May

Head coach Steven Naismith talks in the aftermath of Saturday's Edinburgh derby

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 9th Oct 2023, 08:00 BST
Hearts head coach Steven Naismith consoles Stephen Kingsley as he is stretchered off. Pic: SNSHearts head coach Steven Naismith consoles Stephen Kingsley as he is stretchered off. Pic: SNS
Hearts head coach Steven Naismith consoles Stephen Kingsley as he is stretchered off. Pic: SNS

Hearts expect to learn an exact diagnosis and recovery time for Stephen Kingsley by the middle of this week. The defender was stretchered off late in the first half against Hibs on Saturday with a suspected groin problem. He will be sent for a scan if necessary.

Medical staff are unsure at this stage how long Kingsley will be missing but, with Alex Cochrane currently out due to an ankle issue, seeing another left-back sidelined would be a considerable blow for the Edinburgh club. They are also without fellow defenders Nathaniel Atkinson and Craig Halkett through different injuries at the moment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

Speaking to the Evening News, the Hearts head coach Steven Naismith explained the initial plan for Kingsley. "We probably won't know until around the middle of the week," he said. "He will get a scan if need be, if it's that sore. If he goes in and it's just tight, then maybe not. We will make those calls."

Naismith was frustrated seeing his team lose a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 in the Edinburgh derby. They lost both goals due to poor defending inside a 90-second spell in the second half. However, Naismith was encouraged by Hearts' display for much of the game. He is confident the overall performance level will serve Hearts well if maintained for the rest of the campaign.

"There is no point trying to kid on it's always perfect, because it isn't," he said. "Everybody looks back at their own performance. There are good and bad moments. Learning is the bigger picture. If we are sitting here in May having put in performances like Saturday's without the mistakes, then we are going to be in a really good place."

Related topics:Hearts FC