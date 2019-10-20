Hearts 'probing alleged racial abuse' towards Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos
Hearts have launched an investigation into reports of alleged racial abuse hurled at Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.
Sunday, 20th October 2019, 3:55 pm
Updated
Sunday, 20th October 2019, 3:56 pm
The Colombian international scored the Gers' equaliser at Tynecastle as the two sides played out a 1-1 draw.
The 23-year-old celebrated his goal just before half time in front of home fans housed in the Gorgie Stand.
A Hearts statement read: "The club is aware of the incident in question and is currently investigating it.
"It goes without saying that Heart of Midlothian Football Club utterly condemns any form of racism and any individuals found guilty of such an offence will face an indefinite ban from Tynecastle Park."
