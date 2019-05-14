Hearts ready for Scottish Cup final ticket sellout

Hearts are close to selling out their 21,500 ticket allocation for the Scottish Cup final.

Around 200 seats remain available for Tynecastle supporters to attend the season's showpiece against Celtic at Hampden Park on May 25.

Hearts were initially allocated 20,220 tickets for the match by the Scottish Football Association before receiving an extra 1,300 earlier this month.

Those were placed on general sale and only a small amount are left. Despite an inconsistent league campaign, fans will turn out in their numbers to support Craig Levein's side at the National Stadium.

This will be the Edinburgh club's first Scottish Cup final since their famous win against Hibernian in 2012, and their first national cup final since emerging from administration five years ago.

Fans still wishing to buy a ticket for Hampden are advised that they cost £30 for adults and £15 for concessions.

They are available to buy online at Hearts eTickets, over the phone on 0333 043 1874 (option 1 then 1) or in person at the Hearts Ticket Office at Tynecastle.