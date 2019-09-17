Hibs v Hearts: Referee confirmed for first derby of the 2019/20 season

The officials for the first Edinburgh derby of the 2019/20 season have been confirmed.

John Beaton will be the man in the middle for the Capital clash, assisted by David McGeachie and David Roome.

Don Robertson is on fourth-official duties for Sunday's clash, which will be shown on Sky Sports.

The 37-year-old whistler has only taken charge of one previous match between the two rivals - Hibs' 1-0 win over Hearts in a Scottish Cup fourth-round replay in February 2016 on the Easter Road side's route to lifting the trophy.

He sent off one player from each team; Hibs goalscorer Jason Cummings copping two yellow cards for excessive celebrations and then kicking the ball away, while Jambos defender Blazej Augustyn was given his marching orders after two cautions for a foul and also kicking the ball away.