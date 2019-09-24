How Hearts and Hibs rank in the all-time Scottish Premiership fair play table - are either among the 'dirtiest' teams?

But how do they compare to their rivals in the Premiership when it comes to discipline? Looking at the stats from the SPFL since the 2013/2014 season we can see which sides have the propensity to foul or pick up cards and which teams are a wee bit cleaner. The ranking system we have used is: a foul = 1 point, yellow card = 4 points and red card = 10 points. Scroll through to see where the Capital duo place.

1. Livingston - 869 points Games - 44. Yellow cards - 67. Red cards - 4. Fouls - 561.

2. Dundee United - 2149 Games - 114. Yellow cards - 185. Red cards - 12. Fouls - 1289.

3. Dundee - 3591 Games - 190. Yellow cards - 334. Red cards - 12. Fouls - 2135.

4. Hibernian - 2433 Games - 120. Yellow cards - 214. Red cards - 10. Fouls - 1477.

