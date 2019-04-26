How Hearts could line-up against Hibs - Back five? | Cochrane to start? | Who supports Uche Ikpeazu?

With key players Peter Haring and Steven Naismith out, Craig Levein’s team selection for Sunday’s trip to Easter Road intrigues.

It would not be a surprise to see the manager to go for a back five and make it difficult for the in-form Hibees and could there be a surprise start for Harry Cochrane following the pedestrian performance against Rangers last weekend. Click through to see what Joel Sked thinks the starting XI will be.

1. Zdenek Zlamal

2. Jamie Brandon - Right wing-back

3. John Souttar - Centre-back

4. Michael Smith - Centre-back

