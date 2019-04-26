How Hearts could line-up against Hibs - Back five? | Cochrane to start? | Who supports Uche Ikpeazu?
With key players Peter Haring and Steven Naismith out, Craig Levein’s team selection for Sunday’s trip to Easter Road intrigues.
It would not be a surprise to see the manager to go for a back five and make it difficult for the in-form Hibees and could there be a surprise start for Harry Cochrane following the pedestrian performance against Rangers last weekend. Click through to see what Joel Sked thinks the starting XI will be.