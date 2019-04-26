editorial image

How Hearts could line-up against Hibs - Back five? | Cochrane to start? | Who supports Uche Ikpeazu?

With key players Peter Haring and Steven Naismith out, Craig Levein’s team selection for Sunday’s trip to Easter Road intrigues.

It would not be a surprise to see the manager to go for a back five and make it difficult for the in-form Hibees and could there be a surprise start for Harry Cochrane following the pedestrian performance against Rangers last weekend. Click through to see what Joel Sked thinks the starting XI will be.

1. Zdenek Zlamal

SNS Group
Buy a Photo

2. Jamie Brandon - Right wing-back

SNS Group
Buy a Photo

3. John Souttar - Centre-back

SNS Group
Buy a Photo

4. Michael Smith - Centre-back

SNS Group
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3