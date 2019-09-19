How Hearts could line-up against Hibs in the Edinburgh derby
As the club's chairwoman Ann Budge noted in her statement to Hearts supporters, manager Craig Levein had to deal with injuries to key players last season and it is a problem which has carried on into this campaign.
So far, like the man in the opposite dugout at Easter Road on Sunday, the Tynecastle boss has made 15 changes across five league games so far. The XI which will start the Edinburgh derby will very much be dependent on how the injury list clears up before the 3pm kick-off. Could the following be the team Levein opts for in a 4-2-3-1 formation?
1. GK: Joel Pereira
Earlier this month it was hoped the on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper would be back for the derby. Colin Doyle and Zdenek Zlamal have struggled.