.

How Hearts could line-up against Hibs in the Edinburgh derby

As the club's chairwoman Ann Budge noted in her statement to Hearts supporters, manager Craig Levein had to deal with injuries to key players last season and it is a problem which has carried on into this campaign.

So far, like the man in the opposite dugout at Easter Road on Sunday, the Tynecastle boss has made 15 changes across five league games so far. The XI which will start the Edinburgh derby will very much be dependent on how the injury list clears up before the 3pm kick-off. Could the following be the team Levein opts for in a 4-2-3-1 formation?

Earlier this month it was hoped the on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper would be back for the derby. Colin Doyle and Zdenek Zlamal have struggled.

1. GK: Joel Pereira

Earlier this month it was hoped the on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper would be back for the derby. Colin Doyle and Zdenek Zlamal have struggled.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
The Northern Irishman made the bench against Motherwell. He is a huge miss when he doesn't play.

2. RB: Michael Smith

The Northern Irishman made the bench against Motherwell. He is a huge miss when he doesn't play.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
There is no question of the former Livingston not playing. He'll be one of the first names on the team sheet.

3. CB: Craig Halkett

There is no question of the former Livingston not playing. He'll be one of the first names on the team sheet.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Christophe Berra had one of his best games last season in the derby. Has not had a good campaign so far but Hibs could bring out his best qualities.

4. CB: Christophe Berra

Christophe Berra had one of his best games last season in the derby. Has not had a good campaign so far but Hibs could bring out his best qualities.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3