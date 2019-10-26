How the Hearts players rated after failing to hit the target in draw with ten-man Livingston
Ratings out of 10 as Hearts failed to break through at the Tony Macaroni Arena despite Livingston playing against ten men for 40 minutes with the game finishing 0-0.
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 5:21 pm
Updated
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 5:51 pm
Hearts were the stronger team in the first half creating good chances but failed to take advantage of Aymen Souda's red card. Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.