How the Hearts players rated after failing to hit the target in draw with ten-man Livingston

Ratings out of 10 as Hearts failed to break through at the Tony Macaroni Arena despite Livingston playing against ten men for 40 minutes with the game finishing 0-0.

By Craig Fowler
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 5:21 pm
Updated Saturday, 26th October 2019, 5:51 pm

Hearts were the stronger team in the first half creating good chances but failed to take advantage of Aymen Souda's red card. Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

1. Joel Pereira - 5

Made an important early stop from Robinson but was otherwise unimpressive. Failed to collect high balls on four occasions and was slow with his distribution.

2. Jamie Brandon - 6

Had one shaky moment where a poor pass almost put Hearts in danger, but played a couple of useful balls forward and was solid enough. Subbed on 62 minutes

3. Michael Smith - 8

Solid at centre-back, his distribution was strong from defence and he got forward well when moved to the right. A typically strong showing.

4. Christophe Berra - 7

Defensively he was solid as he often intervened as Livingston threatened. The fans did get frustrated with his distribution after the hosts went down to ten men, though.

