How many players have Hearts used in all competitions in 2018/19?
With a host of injuries and Ryan Edwards’ debut coming in recent weeks, we take a look at how many players in total have pulled on a maroon shirt this season.
Whether a brief sub appearance in the Betfred Cup or several first-team appearances, they’re all here...
1. Zdenek 'Bobby' Zlamal
Affable 'keeper has featured in most games and when he lost his spot to Colin Doyle, regained it and kept it
2. Colin Doyle
Irishman got his chance after 5-0 drubbing at Livingston but costly error against Motherwell saw him lose his place
3. Michael Smith
Dependable and versatile right-back had spell out with thigh injury but has made 36 appearances this season
4. Jimmy Dunne
Spent first half of the season on loan from Burnley. Suffered injury but endeared himself to fans with a series of whole-hearted performances
