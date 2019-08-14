'I know he'd come to Hearts': Jambos-daft boxer urges club to sign Jason Cummings

Hearts-supporting boxer Lee McGregor has urged the Tynecastle club to sign former Hibs striker Jason Cummings.

Craig Levein's side have won just two of their first six games to begin the 2019/20 Scottish football season and were held 0-0 at home by newly promoted Ross County at the weekend.

Jason Cummings scored five times against Hearts while at Hibs.

Scoring goals was a problem during the Betfred Cup campaign, something which led supporters to call for the club to snap up the Nottingham Forest forward.

Cummings is allowed to leave Forest this summer after failing to make much of an impact in his two years at the City Ground following his move from Hibs.

McGregor believes Hearts should offer a lifeline and bring the Scottish international back to Edinburgh.

He tweeted: "Dying to get a move back to Scotland I cannot understand why Hearts haven’t snapped him up yet! Trust me this boy would score goals for us and he’s exactly what we need!"

McGregor and Cummings are childhood friends having grown up together in the same area of Edinburgh and the Commonwealth bantamweight champion insists his old pal would have no qualms about joining their boyhood favourites.

Replying to a poster who asked whether Cummings would come to Hearts, having helped Hibs win the Scottish Cup in 2016, McGregor said emphatically: "I know he'd come to Hearts."

When told by another poster that Nottingham Forest wanted £300,000 for the player, McGregor replied: "No mate we could get him on a free transfer driving me mad watching that at weekend there and we have Jason chomping at the bit to come and play for us surely we should bring him in before hibs do and he bangs the goals in for us rather than against us like he’s done many times."

Cummings netted five times against Hearts during his time at Easter Road, including three times in the Scottish Cup.

