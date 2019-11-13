Ian Holloway has his say on interest in Hearts and Hibs jobs

Ian Holloway is out work after leaving QPR last year. Pic: Getty

Maverick manager Ian Holloway has had his say on the vacant Hearts and Hibs managerial roles.

The 56-year-old is currently out of work since leaving Queen's Park Rangers last year.

Holloway is well known for his quirky interviews and motivational skills and was most successful at Blackpool between 2009 and 2012, guiding them to the English Premier League.

When asked about any interest in the jobs at Tynecastle and Easter Road, Holloway responded: "All I'll say is that my wife loves Edinburgh.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’ve been there three or four times as tourists, we absolutely love it.

"The history, the buildings, the whisky, all of it!

“There’s a little statue of a brass dog (Greyfriars Bobby), it brings you good luck apparently so I touched it.

“I’m also three parts Scottish. Three of my grandparents were Scottish. I’m part of the Malcolm clan.

"My mum’s dad was one of the Malcolms and it's my mum’s middle name - she used to be called it at school but she hated it.

“I was eligible to play for Scotland but never got the call up!”

Holloway also revealed in an interview with the Sack Race that he has been interested in other jobs in Scotland.

He said: "I’ve never been asked to manage in Scotland but I had a newspaper fella ring me up asking whether I'd consider one of the jobs that came up earlier on this year, and I said ‘yes I would’.

“He said that he was going to give my number to the chairman, and I went ‘oh great, I’ll be waiting for a call’. I never got a call.