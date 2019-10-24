Jamie Brandon facing difficult task in fight to play for Hearts
Manager Craig Levein admits he could understand the young defender getting frustrated
Hearts defender Jamie Brandon is in contention to face Livingston on Saturday as he tries to establish himself in the side.
Manager Craig Levein admitted he could understand if 21-year-old Brandon felt frustrated as deputy to Michael Smith.
“Michael is so reliable that Jamie generally only gets a shot when Michael plays in a different position. Jamie did fine against Rangers and he is in contention for the time being because we don’t have an awful lot of options,” said Levein.
“It’s quite difficult for anybody underneath Michael to get game time. He has reached a really consistent level and is at a good point in his career with us and Northern Ireland.
“It’s difficult for Jamie. He is at an age where I think he is desperate to play. I haven’t had a long chat with him about the future but I could imagine getting frustrated if I was him.”