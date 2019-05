Have your say

Hearts’ third-choice goalkeeper Kevin Silva has joined MLS side Toronto FC on a three-month loan deal.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper, who joined the Tynecastle outfit last season on a two-year deal from Rutger Scarlet Knights, has yet to play competitively for the first team.

He spent a period of time on loan at Raith Rovers earlier in the campaign.

Silva has mainly been involved in the Hearts reserve team, interchanging with fellow youth ‘keeper Kelby Mason.