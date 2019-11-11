The last time Hearts and Hibs scored at least four goals on the same day

Behind a Christian Doidge hat-trick, Hibs were able to thump St Johnstone 4-1 at McDiarmid Park for their first win since opening day.

At Tynecastle, led by Austin MacPhee in his second match as caretaker, Hearts recovered from two first-half set-backs to comfortably defeat St Mirren by five goals to two.

The two Edinburgh rivals scoring at least four goals on the same day is not something that happens very often.

Christian Doidge celebrates his hat-trick goal during Hibs' win over St Johnstone. Picture: SNS

The last time it happened was back in October 2014 when both clubs were playing in the Championship. Hibs defeated Livingston 4-0 away from home, while Hearts dished out a similar punishment to Dumbarton, triumphing 5-1 in Gorgie.

Naturally, such results are easier to find in the Championship. The last time this phenonmenom occurred in the top flight was the New Year's Day game between the sides in 2003 when Graeme Weir's injury-time double secured an unlikely point for Levein's men against Bobby Williamson's visitors.

To find the last time they each scored four against other top flight opposition we have to go all the way back to 1987.

On October 10 of that year, Hibs beat Dunfermline 4-0 at Easter Road as Hearts were hammering Falkirk 5-1 at Brockville.