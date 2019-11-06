Lee Darnbrough to Hearts? Hull City recruitment chief linked with Tynecastle sporting director role

Lee Darnbrough, inset, has been linekd with the Hearts sporting director role

Hull City recruitment chief Lee Darnbrough is reportedly on Hearts' radar as club owner Ann Budge looks to appoint a sporting director at Tynecastle, the Daily Mail reports.

The 40-year-old, who has the official title of Head of Analysis and Recruitment at the English Championship side, previously worked with Burnley and Noriwch City.

Darnbrough obtained a Masters of Sport Directorship degree from Manchester Metropolitan University and has been with the Tigers since June 2017, working alongside Leonid Slutsky, Nigel Adkins and now Grant McCann.

Budge is currently drawing up shortlists for the head coach position following the sacking of Craig Levein, but needs the sporting director role filled as well, as the former Scotland boss had taken on both titles at the Tynecastle club.

Levein's No.2 Austin MacPhee is currently taking the club on an interim basis and will be in the dugout for Saturday's home match with St Mirren, and has indicated an interest in taking on the position permanently.