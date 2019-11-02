Motherwell chief Alan Burrows reacts to Hearts' interest in Stephen Robinson

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows says he's yet to receive and approach for manager Stephen Robinson from Hearts.

The 44-year-old is the clear favourite with the bookmakers while it is understood Tynecastle hierarchy are said to be keen on a Northern Irishman.

The board are expected to get together next week to draw up a shortlist as they look to take their time and make the right appointment after sacking Craig Levein on Thursday.

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson chats with chief executive Alan Burrows before his side's game against Livingston. Picture: SNS

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burrows says he's yet to hear anything from the Edinburgh club, but admits it may be difficult for Motherwell to hold on to their head coach if Hearts do come calling.

He told BBC Sportsound: "Nobody's been in touch, there's been no contact by anybody, informal or formal.

"The nature of a club like Motherwell is that when people, players, managers, do well then other people take interest.

"That's the nature of the beast and that's what we accept when we work at this club.

"The key thing whenever we lose a player or a manager is to get the next one in and keep doing it over and over again.

"It's not easy, don't get me wrong, I'd very much like Stephen Robinson to remain the Motherwell manager and right now there's been no contact from anybody.

"The manager has a notice period, as most people do in their employment, so from that point of view there is some protection there. He just signed a new contract in the summer until 2022 so the club are well protected. We would very much like Stephen to stay here."