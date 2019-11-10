Reports claim Jack Ross to meet with both Hearts and Hibs over managerial vacancies
Jack Ross is to meet with Hibs chiefs on Tuesday about the possibility of becoming the club's next manager, according to the Sunday Mail.
The ex-Sunderland boss has been the favourite for the job since Paul Heckingbottom was sacked last Monday.
He's now set to make his pitch to Leeann Dempster and the Easter Road board as they seek the right candidate to improve their fortunes in the Ladbrokes Premiership.
However, it is also being said that Hearts are set to meet with Ross about the possibility of the 43-year-old returning to Tynecastle.
Ross was the club's under-19s coach for over a year but lost his job in October 2015. This hasn't stopped Hearts from putting their former employee on their longlist of candidates as they seek a permanent replacement for recently departed manager Craig Levein.