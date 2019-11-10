Reports claim Jack Ross to meet with both Hearts and Hibs over managerial vacancies

The ex-Sunderland boss has been the favourite for the job since Paul Heckingbottom was sacked last Monday.

He's now set to make his pitch to Leeann Dempster and the Easter Road board as they seek the right candidate to improve their fortunes in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

However, it is also being said that Hearts are set to meet with Ross about the possibility of the 43-year-old returning to Tynecastle.

Former Sunderland and St Mirren boss Jack Ross. Picture: SNS

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...