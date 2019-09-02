Revealed: Why Hearts defender Aaron Hickey has withdrawn from Scotland Under-19 duty

Hearts full-back Aaron Hickey has withdrawn from the Scotland Under-19 squad after coaches agreed to rest him.

The 17-year-old was called into Billy Stark's group for the first time two weeks ago but has pulled out to avoid overplaying.

He was due to travel with the young Scots to Spain this week for two friendlies against Japan.

Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell is also out, with St Mirren's Ethan Erhahon and Lewis Gordon of Watford the two replacements.

Hickey has enjoyed a rapid rise with Hearts in recent months after going from youth-team new boy to first team in just over a year.

He started May's Scottish Cup final and played in seven of the club's nine competitive games so far this season.

Having suffered with cramp after some recent outings, it has been decided he should take the chance to rest during the international fortnight.