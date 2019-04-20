'Should have given them 12 points at the start of the season' - Fans react to Hearts 1-3 Rangers

Hearts fans air their views after a 3-1 home defeat to Rangers in the Ladbrokes Premiership...

John Martin wrote: "Shocking display. Need change pretty quickly. This is not Hearts?!"

David Reid suggested: "Should have given Rangers 12 points at the start of the season and saved a lot of fans the time and effort."

Brian Douglas pulled no punches: "Wage thieves... never turned up... another embarrassing (televised) performance. Mistake after mistake."

Another supporter wrote: "Hearts look lethargic and slow in mind and body, Rangers look stronger and fitter which is something that should never happen. If these players don’t want to be up for games every week they should go elsewhere and if the manager can’t get them up for it then he should go also."

One fan wanted to know: "Midfielders out of their depth, why was Mulraney playing so deep?"

Keir said: "Pathetic first half. We constantly do this against Rangers."

Ben Steel didn't mince his words: "Laughable performance."

Another fan added: "That was the most shocking game of football I have ever watched at Tynecastle! The boys at half-time had more passion than our first 11. Thump thump thump that’s all they did. Pathetic tactics."

Michael Anderson wrote: "I can accept losing if we have a go but bar the first month of the season we have been stumbling from game to game. It really is not good enough with what we have at the club."

Rob Green added: "With five games left to play in the league you’d think a bit of effort wouldn’t go amiss... especially with a cup final coming up."

Gillian Hunter said: "Surely players should use it as motivation that they want their cup final place so have to up their performance over the last few games of the season. Going out with a whimper is not ideal build up to a cup final."

Peter Jenkinson wanted to see Hearts take some inspiration from a rival Scottish Premiership club: "Take Kilmarnock as an example. A team of players on half the wages of Hearts. They have a system, they know their jobs and they’re motivated."